New York responded to the recent Supreme Court ruling on the state's concealed carry laws with new gun legislation. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bills into law. The ten-bill package closes gun law loopholes.

The Supreme Court recently struck down New York's concealed carry law on Thursday, June 23, 2022, potentially making it easier for dangerous people to carry guns in public. The 6-3 ruling was divided among ideology lines, with the 6 conservative judges voting to strike down the law and the 3 liberals voting to uphold the law. I spoke with New York's Lt. Gov. Antonio Delagado about it, and he said,

The decision is reckless.

New York's Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Responds To Supreme Court Gun Law Ruiling, Details State's Efforts To Control Gun Violence

Highlights Of New York State's New Gun Laws

Increasing the Age to Purchase Semiautomatic Rifles

Legislation S.9458/A.10503 requires individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a semiautomatic rifle. Under preexisting New York State law, individuals must be 21 years or older to acquire a gun license.

Improving the Strength of Red Flag Laws

Legislation S.9113-A/A.10502 expands who may file an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) petition to include health care practitioners who have examined an individual within the last six months.

Microstamping Ammunition

Legislation S.4116-A/A.7926-A requires the Division of Criminal Justice Services to certify or decline to certify that microstamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable and if certified as viable, to establish programs and processes for the implementation of such technology; and establishes the crime of the unlawful sale of a non-microstamping-enabled firearm.

Closing Loopholes & Defining 'Firearms'

Legislation S.9456/A.10504 expands the definition of a "firearm" to include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosive. This is intended to capture firearms that have been modified to be shot from an arm brace, which are evading our current definitions of firearms and rifles.

Social Media Content Regulation

Legislation S.9465/A.10501 creates a new Task Force on Social Media and Violent Extremism. Housed in the Office of the Attorney General, the Task Force will study and investigate the role of social media companies in promoting and facilitating violent extremism and domestic terrorism online.

You can find out more about each of the bills here.

