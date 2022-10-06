New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits.

I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.

Paige Flori, the owner of Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders (who also happens to be a Sommelier a certified Pommelier, WSET II, and a Certified Bourbon Professional) shares that Rye seems to be the next big thing in spirits.

Don't Call it a Comeback

Flori writes that Rye's "spicey character helped to create balance in cocktails" like Whiskey Sours, Old Fashions and Manhattans, which are all making a comeback.

However, Rye isn't new at all and has deep roots in New York State. Fiore explains:

Widely planted by farmers since colonial times in New York and throughout the Northeast, it flourished in the rocky soils and frequently chilly temperatures, used to make flour for bread, in beer and to make a delicious whiskey!

Rye Fest New York Comes to Fishkill

New York Rye Fest goes down on Sunday, October 16th from 11 am until 3 pm at 18 North Grill in the Westage Business Center in Fishkill. Food and samples of products on sight will be available with ticket purchase as well as a meet and greet with some of the distillers in person.

Samples will be available from local distillers from Hillrock, Fort Hamilton, MF Libations, King’s County Distilling, Abisola, New Scotland Distilling and Albany Distilling.

Tickets for Rye Fest at Boutique Wine, Spirits and Ciders are available now through the Event Brite website.

Cheers!

