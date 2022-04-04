The Morgan’s Introduce MF Libations with Hudson Valley Twist

Our favorite celebrity couple is giving fans across the country a taste of the Hudson Valley and stirring up some mischief.

The Morgans, Jeffrey Dean and Hilarie Burton, introduced the world to MF Libations on April 1st, 2002 (and thankfully cleared up any concern that it was an April Fools joke with the hashtag #NotanAprilFoolsJoke). The Rhinebeck power couple shared the following video on all of their social media accounts:

For those who don't know, Mischief Farm is the name of the couple's Hudson Valley farm and is the inspiration behind the MF in MF Libations. Hilarie explained it best on her Instagram account writing:

Somewhere along the journey, I realized that the baseline for all of the things that we have accomplished as a team is “Mischief”. We like the unexpected. We like trouble. We like the strange. We like a sense of humor. So now, sharing our brand of Mischief with you guys is our next big adventure! We wanted people near and far to be able to experience a taste of our home in our beloved Hudson Valley.

MF Libations is made up of MF Bonfire Rye and MF Blackberry Gin. Both spirits have a little Hudson Valley twist to their recipes. According to the Reserve Bar website, the MF Blackberry Gin is "sourced right from Hilarie's own garden where she grows sweet & juicy blackberries" and the MF Bonfire is made with a tea that was "selected by renowned Hudson Valley tea specialist Harney & Sons."

Both the MF Bonfire and the MF Blackberry are limited edition first release bottles and are signed by both Hilarie and Jeffrey. Obviously, these limited edition bottles went fast and are currently sold out. However, JDM writes on Instagram:

More coming VERY soon. But this will be it as far as signed bottles by both of us! Just don’t want anyone missing out if that’s what you want!

You can sign up for alerts to see when MF Libations will be available again on ReserveBar.com.

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home.

Relaxation Soars in this Rhinebeck NY Airbnb Spend your next vacation living large and relaxing in Rhinebeck, New York. Eagle Rock offers luxurious space for 6 for less than $600 a night. This is the perfect place to run away to with friends for a get reconnected weekday or weekend stay.