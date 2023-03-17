New York Residents Told to Plan For State’s ‘Top Weather Threat’
New York State's top weather-related threat may surprise you. State officials say you need to plan now and offered a number of important tips to keep you and your family safe.
On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State.
Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State
"The annual campaign, conducted in partnership with the National Weather Service, educates New Yorkers about flood dangers and how to prepare for any emergency involving flooding," Gov. Hochul's Office states in a press release.
Risk Of Flooding Increasing In New York State
The risk of flooding across New York State continues to increase due to climate change, according to Hocul's office.
"The warming atmosphere impacts the weather in several ways, including heavier precipitation, tropical storms and hurricanes occurring with more frequency, and higher sea levels due to increasing ocean temperatures and melting of ice sheets," Hochul's office notes.
Over 100 people die each year across the U.S. due to flooding which also causes billions of dollars of damage.
"I've seen first-hand how destructive and deadly floods can be," National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said."Whether you are driving or walking, if you come to a flooded road, Turn Around Don't Drown!"
Flood Safety Tips For New Yorkers
Hochul's Office released tips you can take before and during a flood to stay safe.
- Develop an emergency plan for yourself, your pets and your family
- Know your area's type of flood risk
- Listen to emergency officials if told to take immediate action such as evacuation
- Do not wait to plan for flooding
- Visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center
- If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables.
- Keep important documents in a waterproof container.
- Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures, and other items.
- Obtain flood insurance coverage
"Flooding is the top weather-related threat New Yorkers face, and Flood Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity to learn what to do before, during and after a flood event," Governor Hochul said. "New York State is home to numerous bodies of water, including the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers, the Finger Lakes, coastal areas, and countless rivers, lakes and streams -- all the more reason for New Yorkers to understand the danger of flooding and how to best prepare."