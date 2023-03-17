New York Residents Told to Plan For State’s ‘Top Weather Threat’

New York State's top weather-related threat may surprise you. State officials say you need to plan now and offered a number of important tips to keep you and your family safe.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State.

Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State

City of Kingston Facebook/Canva City of Kingston Facebook/Canva loading...

"The annual campaign, conducted in partnership with the National Weather Service, educates New Yorkers about flood dangers and how to prepare for any emergency involving flooding," Gov. Hochul's Office states in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Risk Of Flooding Increasing In New York State

The risk of flooding across New York State continues to increase due to climate change, according to Hocul's office.

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida Getty Images loading...

"The warming atmosphere impacts the weather in several ways, including heavier precipitation, tropical storms and hurricanes occurring with more frequency, and higher sea levels due to increasing ocean temperatures and melting of ice sheets," Hochul's office notes.

Over 100 people die each year across the U.S. due to flooding which also causes billions of dollars of damage.

"I've seen first-hand how destructive and deadly floods can be," National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said."Whether you are driving or walking, if you come to a flooded road, Turn Around Don't Drown!"

Flood Safety Tips For New Yorkers

The 20 Most Vulnerable Cities to Flooding in the United States Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash loading...

Hochul's Office released tips you can take before and during a flood to stay safe.

Develop an emergency plan for yourself, your pets and your family

Know your area's type of flood risk

Listen to emergency officials if told to take immediate action such as evacuation

Do not wait to plan for flooding

Visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center

If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container.

Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures, and other items.

Obtain flood insurance coverage

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Flooding is the top weather-related threat New Yorkers face, and Flood Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity to learn what to do before, during and after a flood event," Governor Hochul said. "New York State is home to numerous bodies of water, including the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers, the Finger Lakes, coastal areas, and countless rivers, lakes and streams -- all the more reason for New Yorkers to understand the danger of flooding and how to best prepare."

The Most Dangerous Animals In New York State The most dangerous and even deadly animals and insects in New York State.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.