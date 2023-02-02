New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?

What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?

What happened to one New York 15-year-old who was riding their dirt bike for fun?

A 15-year-old was having a great time riding their dirt bike, just enjoying the day and whatever 15-year-old boys do, when suddenly he crossed paths with a member of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers.

What could possibly go wrong when the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation arrived on the scene?

On January 21, 2023, a Park Ranger (Ranger Hicks) observed the young man riding his dirt bike on New York State land. Keep in mind, you aren't allowed to ride dirt bikes or ATVs there.

So, what did Ranger Hicks do? They observed the young man fleeing to a close residence. Ranger Hicks went to the residence, spoke with the young man's parents, and gave the parent a ticket.

What did the parent get a ticket for from the New York State Park Ranger?

The parent got a ticket for 'allowing a juvenile to operate an ATV on State land. Did the son get grounded? There is no official word on that. Will the son be heading back out on the dirt bike anytime soon? Well, not on that particular dirt bike, because it was impounded.

