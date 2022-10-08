Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?

Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?

New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was the last time you brushed up on them? Do you need things like a training class? Will you be required to wear a helmet? Here's what you need to know about ATV's and New York State:

Do you need to have a license to drive an ATV in New York State?

Friends driving off-road with quad bike or ATV and UTV vehicles

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, you do not have to have a drivers license or be a licensed driver to operate an ATV. However, if you are between the ages of 10 and 15, you do need to have adult supervision to operate one. It is also recommended that aged 15 and under take an ATV safety class before operating one.

Do you need to register your ATV with the DMV in NYS?

86537281

Yes, you do. The registration needs to be done every year and it costs $12.50 per year. You will also get a plate that needs to be on the ATV when you are operating it. Do you need to have insurance on it, like you do for a car? Yes, you do.

Do you need to wear a helmet while operating an ATV in New York State?

man riding atv vehicle on off road track ,people outdoor sport activitiies theme

Yes, you will need a DOT approved helmet to ride on your ATV and it is suggested that you have either a face shield or wear goggles with your helmet. Have fun and enjoy your time outdoors on your ATV. For more requirements, click here.

