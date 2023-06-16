New York Officer Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Wife In 1997

Hudson Valley officials say they solved a cold-case murder that dates back to 1997. A now-former officer is the murder suspect.

The Westchester County District Attorney is hyping the Cold Case Bureau's advancements since its creation in 2021.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah gave updates on Thursday into two cold cases, a 2012 shooting death and a 1997 strangulation death.

1997 Murder of Nusinaida Ramos In Westchester County, New York

On Thursday, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted 54-year-old Rafael Ramos of Sleepy Hollow for murder in the second degree for the alleged beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife

Ramos is accused of killing his ex-wife Nusinaida Ramos, the mother of his two children. Yonkers police arrested Rafael on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Sleepy Hollow.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts of our Yonkers Police Cold Case Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau in pursuing justice," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said. "Words cannot assuage the grief of losing a loved one to violence, so we hope these effort bring some degree of closure to those who knew Nusinaida.”

New York Corrections Officer Accused Of Killing Wife In Yonkers, New York

Rafael is a former Corrections Officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, according to the Westchester County DA's office.

On the afternoon of March 9, 1997, he allegedly used a T-shirt to strangle his ex-wife to death after beating her until she bled in her Colins Street apartment in Yonkers, officials say.

The next day, Yonkers police conducted a welfare check at the behest of the victim’s family and found her dead on her living room floor.

