A lot of people do a lot of dumb things. We hear about it in the news all the time. But this has got to be one of the boldest, or dumbest, instances in quite a while. Usually, a would-be burglar does everything in their power to avoid police. But what about actually breaking into where the cops all are? yes, police say a New York man tempted fate, by actually breaking into a police station.

NBC says the suspect allegedly broke into the 52nd Precinct Wednesday night. According to officials, his intent was to rob the commander officer's office. The suspect was actually found right in the office in plain sight. A senior officer said the suspect had broke in through a first-floor window, causing damage. NBC says the suspect made a break for it and tried to run off. Of course, being in an actual police station, he didn't get too far.

NBC says he he has been charged with burglary.

More news involving dumb criminals

You may remember one of your family members jokingly say they're going to watch where they walk on the sidewalks when you first got your driver's license. More than likely, of course, you never had any intention of actually driving on the sidewalks. Well, this guy did, according to police. You can see his mugshot on the CBS page right here. He looks like proud of himself when he was arrested back in January 2022.

Police say they spotted the man driving a damaged vehicle with multiple flat tires CBS says that the 21-year-old Albany man was also hitting utility boxes and even driving up on sidewalks. There is no word whether or not if he was driving under the influence, or just out to cause general mayhem that particular day. CBS says that he eventually lead officials on a pursuit that took them on to I-87.

The chase finally ended when the vehicle he was driving was too damaged to go any further. the man is now facing a number of charges, including reckless driving.