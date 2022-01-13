New York is ‘Nowhere Near The End’ Of The Winter COVID Surge
Gov. Hochul gave some depressing news to New Yorkers hoping the latest COVID surge was over.
On Tuesday, Hochul told New Yorkers the winter COVID surge may have peaked in New York.
"Looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are slowing down the rate of increase is slowing down but they are still high," Hochul said. "The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers' discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off," Hochul said. "We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted.
After nearly 1.1 million new COVID infections since Christmas, New York reported 48,686 new positive cases on Tuesday. That number is still very high, but much lower than reported just a few days ago.
However, on Wednesday, New York State reported 58,770 new COVID infections, an increase of over ten thousand from Tuesday's report.
"We are nowhere near the end of the winter surge," Hochul said. "Let's not undo all of the hard work we've put in to get to this point.
However, New York is continuing to see a very slow decline in COVID-19 numbers. On Tuesday 18.61 percent of cases in the previous 24 hours came back positive. Wednesday's positivity rate was 17.37 percent.
"The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high," Hochul added. "Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot. Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they're eligible. And let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you're feeling sick."
Over 2,000 more New Yorkers were admitted to hospitals with COVID. 12,671 are currently in the hospital with the virus. However, hospitalization rates have slowed for the third straight day.
Hochul also reported 166 more COVID deaths bringing the total deaths compiled by the CDC across New York to 62,698.
