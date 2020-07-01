New York Earns Failing Grade For Social Distancing

New York State and most of the Hudson Valley received a failing grade when it comes to social distancing.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While much is still unknown about COVID-19, it’s clear social distancing is widely agreed to be an effective way of slowing the spread, and a containment strategy advised by both the World Health Organization and the CDC," Unacast writes on its website.

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. On Tuesday, New York was given an F grade. The United States also received an F.

New York earned an F grade for "Less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility;" an F for "Less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits;" and an F for "Less than 40% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline."

The goal of the Social Distancing Scoreboard is to help health officials, policymakers and other leaders make decisions.

Counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:

Ulster County: F



Westchester County: F



Rockland County: F



Orange County: F



Dutchess County: F



Putnam County: F



Sullivan County: D



Columbia County: D

