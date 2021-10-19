New York Counties Where COVID Is Rapidly Spreading
Health officials are worried about these counties across New York State.
The CDC believes people should wear masks indoors in areas where the CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" or "Substantial."
As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
"Many New Yorkers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are returning to normal life, but we can't get complacent," New YOrk Governor Hochul said. "We have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, end the pandemic and revitalize our economy. Lives still hang in the balance, and I'm urging everyone who hasn't gotten a shot yet to consider their friends, families and loved ones and use the vaccine to help end this pandemic for all of us."
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or COVID infection rates:
- Albany County
- Allegany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Clinton County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Greene County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Lewis County
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nassau County
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange County
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Rockland County
- Saint Lawrence County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Seneca County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Schuyler County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Wyoming County
- Yates County
Westchester and Queens counties are the only counties in New York State without "High" COVID transmission. However, the CDC believes both have "Substantial" COVID transmission.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.
Below are new eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites released by Hochul on Tuesday:
Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average.
The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.
The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:
- 12540 - Dutchess County
- 10930- Orange County
- 10940- Orange County
- 10992- Orange County
- 12058- Greene County
- 12083- Greene County
- 10705 - Westchester County
- 10507- Westchester County
- 10703- Westchester County
- 10547- Westchester County
- 10595- Westchester County
- 10704- Westchester County
- 10986- Rockland County
- 10993- Rockland County
- 10980- Rockland County
- 12158- Albany County
- 12815- Warren County
- 13131- Oswego County
- 13040- Cortlandt County
- 14608- Monroe County
- 13308- Oneida County
- 12883- Essex County
- 13733- Chenango County
- 14215- Erie County
- 14770- Cattaraugus County
