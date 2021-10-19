New York Counties Where COVID Is Rapidly Spreading

Health officials are worried about these counties across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The CDC believes people should wear masks indoors in areas where the CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" or "Substantial."

CDC

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

"Many New Yorkers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are returning to normal life, but we can't get complacent," New YOrk Governor Hochul said. "We have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, end the pandemic and revitalize our economy. Lives still hang in the balance, and I'm urging everyone who hasn't gotten a shot yet to consider their friends, families and loved ones and use the vaccine to help end this pandemic for all of us."

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or COVID infection rates:

prospective56

Albany County

Allegany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Clinton County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Schuyler County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Wyoming County

Yates County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Westchester and Queens counties are the only counties in New York State without "High" COVID transmission. However, the CDC believes both have "Substantial" COVID transmission.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.

Below are new eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites released by Hochul on Tuesday:

Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average.

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.