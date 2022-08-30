New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River

A 22-year-old man lost his life going for a swim in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a New York City man drowned while staying at a campground in Sullivan County, New York

New York State Police responded to a Drowning on the Delaware River in Sullivan County, New York

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that 22-year-old Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, from Richmond Hill, New York, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.

Queens, New York Man Drowns In Barryville, New York

Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, according to New York State Police.

The National Park Service found the 22-year-old from Queens a short time later and immediately began life-saving measures. However, Flores was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

Flores was not wearing a life jacket, according to the National Park Service.

"This makes the first drowning in the park this year. Out of the 75 drownings in the park since 1980, 55% were related to swimming and none of the victims were wearing a properly fitted and fastened lifejacket at the time of their death.," the National Parks Service stated in a press release.

