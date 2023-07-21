A Hudson Valley School bus driver was arrested four months after a nine-year-old boy was critically injured. The boy was heroically saved by police and witnesses.

On Thursday, the Ramapo Police Department announced the arrest of a school bus driver, months after a 9-year-old student was hurt in a crash.

Rockland County, New York Bus Driver Arrested

On Thursday, members of the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Team arrested 61-year-old Edgar Hawkins of Stony Point. The Ramapo school bus driver was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from a March 21, 2023 crash that seriously injured an elementary school student.

9-Year-Old Ramapo, New York Boy In Critical Condition

Spring Valley, New York Truck Driver Hits Child

The driver of the pickup truck, an unnamed 43-year-old from Spring Valley, remained at the scene and is said to be working with officers.

Police did not say how their investigation led to Hawkins' arrest.

Hawkins was processed and released with a future court date in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

