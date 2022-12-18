Highly Anticipated: New York Sports Stars to Appear in Middletown, NY

NHL and MLB stars are set to appear in Middletown, NY.

Back-to-back meet and greet/autograph sessions will be taking place at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown featuring two big hockey and baseball stars. The event is being promoted by BG Entertainment.

Former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter and New York Yankees rising star Oswaldo Cabrera will be part of the upcoming event.

A Little About Mike Richter

Mike Richter spent his entire career with the New York Rangers and led the team to the Stanley Cup in 1994. He also represented the United States in international play on several occasions. Richter was consistently ranked among the world's top goaltenders. He led the United States to victory in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, with his efforts earning him tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

BG Entertainment BG Entertainment loading...

Get our free mobile app

A Little About Oswaldo Cabrera

23-year-old Venezuelan New York Yankees star made his Major League debut in 2022 having signed with the Yankees as a free agent when he was just 16. Cabrera played for the Somerset Patriots of Double-A Northeast in 2021. The Yankees promoted Cabrera to the major leagues on Aug. 7, 2022, and he made his major league debut that day as the starting third baseman. In his first six major league games, he also started as a shortstop, second baseman, and right fielder. Cabrera hit his first major league home run on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Calvin Faucher at Yankee Stadium.

On Sept. 21, Cabrera hit his first grand slam against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras. In 2022, he batted .247/.312/.429 in 154 at-bats for the Yankees, with 6 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Meet and Greets with Mike Richter and Oswaldo Cabrera in Middletown, NY

Meet and Greet events are scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown with New York Rangers star Mike Richter starting at 4:30 pm and New York Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera at 6:30 pm. Autograph and photo opportunities will be available for both stars.