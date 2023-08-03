New York Has 4 Of The Top Rat Infested Cities In America
New York State has been crowned one of the nation's rodent capitals based on Orkin's rodent calls to homes and businesses. Not one, but 4 New York cities made this year's list.
What's attracting these vermin? An increase in food sources in one of their favorite environments. Since outdoor dining options have multiplied so have the opportunities for these furry little crawlers to grab a meal in the form of a dropped french fry.
Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1st 2021, to August 31st 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Chicago may soon need to change its name from “The Windy City” to the “Rattiest City,” after topping Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat out Los Angeles for the #2 ranking and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, CT, taking the#19 spot, and Miami, rising three spots to secure the #20 spot.
Here's who made the list for New York State:
2) New York City
34) Albany
39) Buffalo
42) Syracuse
Here's a look at the Top 10 of Orkin's list:
Chicago
New York
Los Angeles
Washington, D.C.
San Fransico
Philadelphia
Baltimore
Cleveland
Detroit
Denver
You can check out the full list online here. Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States. Orkin has some tips online to help prevent rodents from invading your home. They offer plenty of tips and tricks that are low cost.