Crash On Route 17 Spills Hundreds of Lemons All Over Road

A large crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down traffic on Route 17 Wednesday morning, with delays lasting well into the afternoon. According to ABC, the crash happened in an area right outside the Rockland County line right after 10 AM.

Some would say the crash left many commuters in both directions quite sour. (yeah, that was stupid).

Truck Full of Lemons Crashes on Route 17

ABC is reporting that a truck overturned on Route 17 in Mahwah, causing a massive cargo of lemons to spill all over the road Wednesday morning. ABC says that initial reports indicate that the lemon truck was traveling northbound when it suddenly lost control.

The result saw the truck's trailer come loose and strike another vehicle that was traveling southbound. Mahwah Police said that the driver told them he felt the cargo shift while he was on the road, which lead him to try to correct the shift only for the trailer full of citrusy fruit to dislodge and split apart.

The drivers of both the lemon truck and the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ABC.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said there was also damage to an overhead sign, which they say will need to be removed.

