New Supermarket Hiring at Old Poughkeepsie Psych Center

Looking for a new job? How about being apart of a newly revamped historic area in the north of Poughkeepsie?

ShopRite has announced that they will be a key partner in the new Hudson Heritage Center which will be located in the area which residents currently refer to as the Poughkeepsie Psych Center.

The Shop Rite that will be located in the Hudson Heritage Center, according to HVMag.com, is set to open in early 2021. ShopRite has started the application process now. They have even opened up a hiring center just south of the Planet Fitness on Route 9 in Hyde Park. Currently they are expecting to hire 200 people in both full and part-time positions.

The finished store will be approximately 65,000 square feet.

In addition to the Shop Rite (which is considered the anchor store) you can also, at this time, expect a "Smoothie King," a "Burger King," and a "Chipotle," all told there will be approximately 700 jobs created with this project.

If you would like to start the application process, for the Shop Rite jobs, you can do so by clicking here. For more details about the positions, click here.

In addition to the grocery store, there will also be restaurants, a fitness center, medical facilities, and child care.

Did you ever go to the Hudson River Psych Center and tour the grounds? Where you there as a trespasser? Do you have any photos of the original site that you took that you would like to share with us?