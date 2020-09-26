New Paltz Turkey Trot Goes Virtual for 2020

Another Hudson Valley holiday tradition is changing things up this year thanks to COVID-19.

Normally, talking about Thanksgiving in September is frowned upon. However, with everything going on with the Coronavirus we think it's safe to start planning ahead.

While for most people Thanksgiving is usually all about the delicious foods we're going to be consuming with friends and family, there are others who actually prepare and workout to earn those calories.

Towns across the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how they will safely host their Turkey Trot 5K runs.

New Paltz has been known to be the hot spot to get your heart rate up before that turkey tryptophan gets the best of you. This year the 17th annual New Paltz Turkey Trot is going virtual.

Much like most running events this year, the Family of New Paltz has decided for the safety of their runners to make this year's big Thanksgiving event virtual. In a Facebook post they said:

Due to COVID-19, this race will be virtual this year. This was a very difficult decision to make, but we knew we needed to make this happen. Runners (and walkers) will have the entire month of November to chose when they want to complete the race.

Registration is now available for the New Paltz Turkey Trot and Family of New Paltz is hoping that more people will participate.

While it's not ideal that the run wont take place in New Paltz, this year if you're out of town you can run (or walk) wherever you may be.

Proceeds from the New Paltz Turkey Trot help Family of New Paltz run throughout the year and are utilized for "the food pantry, case management services, domestic violence services and adolescent services."

For more details on the Turkey Trot and how to register visit NewPaltzTurkeyTrot.Com.