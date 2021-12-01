The attention to detail on these gingerbread houses is AMAZING!

The Hudson Valley is known for many things. We have a rich history, beautiful views, famous people, and now we have an amazing artist that has put his talents to the test with making and constructing holiday favorite gingerbread houses.

Meet Matt Maley, a resident of the Ulster County town of New Paltz, who is now being recognized as one of the best gingerbread house makers anywhere! Matt's creations are so good that they got the attention of TV's Food Network and it's got him the chance to show off his work on a national stage.

The Food Network's Gingerbread Showdown is a food competition television series that invites gingerbread house makers on TV to build a house while we all watch the process. Matt will be making an appearance on the show Monday night December 6th at 9 p.m. to show off his skills.

We spoke to Matt on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show recently and he told us that he's been doing gingerbread houses for a few years now, and has won many awards at the yearly Hudson Valley Gingerbread Competition held at Mohonk Moutain House in Ulster County.

How did Matt go from a Hudson Valley competition to the national TV stage? Matt told us that he started receiving calls and messages from an agent for the Food Network who was looking to try and get him to try out for the Gingerbread Showdown TV show. Matt said, "I thought someone was trying to scam me, but after finally answering the call it wasn't a scam and now I'm getting to be on a great show!"

Matt wouldn't give us any answers as to where or not he won on the prerecorded show or not but he did tell us that it was "extremely fun to be a part of and to be able to work with a lifelong friend Chelle Baldwin, I just loved it." Baldwin is Matt's teammate on the showdown. She also owns and operates a bakery in Nashville called SweetAbility Bakery.

Let's all Wish Matt all the luck in the world!!!

Here are some of the amazing creations that Matt's done so far.....

New Paltz Man Shows Off His Gingerbread House Creations Matt Maley from New Paltz shows off a few of his amazing gingerbread houses.

