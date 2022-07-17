New Senior Housing Proposed in Newburgh&#8230; Where?

New Senior Housing Proposed in Newburgh… Where?

A public hearing was recently held in the Town of Newburgh, NY to discuss a large addition: two new apartment buildings that will be dedicated to senior living. More details have been released, and the residents of Newburgh's reactions have been mixed.

New Proposed Senior Living in Newburgh, NY

The first time that many residents learned about the proposal was from a humble paper sign staked on the side of the road. "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE", the sign read, "the Planning Board... will hold a public hearing on the application of Monarch Drive Senior Housing". Several people took to NextDoor to express their surprise. "This is how they now let taxpayers know what's happening? I think it's kind of sneaky, just my opinion", said a man who said he lives just down the road from the proposed site. "Very professionally done. Good Lord!" another replied sarcastically. Here are the details:

Reaction from Orange County, NY

"I received a written notice in the mail about this [because] I live nearby... They are notifying owners of adjacent and nearby properties", commented another woman. The site in question is the intersection of Route 52 and Monarch Drive, on the southeast corner. The notice was posted roughly one month before the scheduled hearing.

Plan Details of Senior Living in Newburgh, NY

The submitted plans include a clubhouse, pool, and dog run area in addition to a large parking lot and two buildings. It appears that each building will contain 50 senior living apartments. Reactions were mixed. "We fought a senior nursing home going in a few years back I wonder who might have a monetary interest in this property", offered one Newburgh woman. "All I can say is WOW, there isn't enough senior housing available for the people who need it and now that they're building something, some people protest. I hope the ones who protest don't have elderly family members who may need a place to go!" countered another.

