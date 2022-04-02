Don’t Miss It: New Metro-North Schedules Now in Effect

Thanks to an $8 million repair project, things may be different the next time you want to catch a train on Metro-North.

What's New?

Just a few weeks ago, Metro-North's Hudson Line was still struggling with delays and slower train speeds as repairs continued on portions of the track that were ruined by Hurricane Ida last year. 6 months and $8 million later, not only is the line back up and running even faster than before, but new trains have been added. The news gets even better, because it's more than just the Hudson Line that's seeing an increase in in-service trains.

Fire Underneath Elevated Train Tracks Cause Major Disruptions Into New York Grand Central Getty Images loading...

New Schedules for Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven Lines

Let's start with the Hudson Line. Overall, 14 trains will be added to rail service, including an extra train during morning and afternoon rush-hours. Additionally, Breakneck Ridge station is slated return to operation in the coming weeks. Perfect for hikers, as long as they pinky-promise not to go off-trail and require a major emergency rescue like these people. From Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi:

We have been listening to our customers and the message is clear — they want more trains and seating capacity as well as faster trips. This is exactly what our latest service increase provides

You can find the updated Hudson Line schedule HERE, but that's not all.

Metro North Commuter Railroad Outage Causes Major Delays In NYC Area John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Benefits for Residents in White Plains NY

Westchester County is also seeing an increase of service on the Harlem Line, with 18 more trains being added to weekday service. The new Harlem Line schedule is now posted. The New Haven Line is also seeing an increase, with 34 trains being added as of yesterday. Fans of the Bronx Bombers have reason to celebrate as well.

MLB Opening Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Al Bello/Getty Images loading...

Train to Yankee Stadium Returning

Another bit of good news? Baseball fans can once again enjoy the "Yankee Clipper" service. Specific home game train service is returning to all three lines:

Yankee Clipper trains will be restored on all three East of Hudson lines, as well as shuttle trains between Grand Central Terminal (GCT), Harlem-125th St and Yankees-E 153rd St Station and additional stops on Hudson Line trains on each [home] game day.

It's a proud moment for Metro-North, with these improvements bringing "the railroad’s weekday service to 89% of its pre-pandemic levels". And speaking of new train service, check out the new station in Port Jervis below.

