ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

What is being recalled?

Specifically, SKIPPY Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein.

Important note- no other products besides those are being recalled at this time.

Who is impacted by the SKIPPY recall?

Multiple states have been listed and New York is one of them.

How do I know if I'm impacted by the recall?

First, check the UPC code on the side of the jar, if it has these numbers keep reading:

37600-10520

37600-10667

37600-10499

37600-88095

Second, check the "BEST IF USED BY' Date and if it's different than what is listed below it is NOT part of the recall

MAY0423

MAY0523

MAY0623

MAY0723

MAY1023

More important information:

SKIPPY did put out a statement that said if you did buy an item that has been recalled, you can return it to the store that you purchased it at and for any questions call SKIPPY Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8:00am- 4:00pm Central Time. They also apologized to customers for the extra trouble.

