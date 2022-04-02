NY Mob Murderer Escapes Federal Custody Again; What Happened?

It sounds like a scene from a movie, but like they say, truth is stranger than fiction. Dominic Taddeo, a man convicted of three murders carried out on behalf of a Rochester, NY crime family, has escaped custody. Again.

Taddeo had been serving a prison sentence in Florida for murders committed in the early 1980s on behest of an organized crime family in Rochester NY. He was also tied to multiple murder attempts, including shooting mob captain Thomas Marotta a total of nine times on two separate occasions. Marotta survived both attacks.

First Escape

Taddeo was originally arrested in 1987 on federal charges relating to illegal guns connected to him that he was allegedly storing in New York and Pennsylvania, After being released on bail, however, he never returned. It would be years before authorities were able to catch up with the hitman, but with the help of an insider tip, he was once again arrested when he went to visit family in Ohio. In 1992, a federal judge in Rochester, NY sentenced Taddeo to 54 years in prison.

Time in Prison

For decades, Taddeo served his time in a Florida prison. In recent years, it was reported that the former hitman had been taking advantage of education offerings and had a record of good behavior. He applied for an early "compassionate release" in 2020, which was denied. He had since been transferred to a halfway house, which is part of the strangest detail of this recent escape: Taddeo was due to be fully released in just another year.

Second Disappearance

On March 28th, Taddeo was cleared to attend a doctor's appointment. That was the last time he was seen. His status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons is currently listed as "Escaped".

