Beloved Orange County Mexican Restaurant For Sale After 50 Years

They say that all good things must come to an end.

I suppose that’s often true, but it doesn’t make it any less sad when that day comes. It seems that one of Orange County’s most well-loved restaurants is for sale after serving happy customers for 5 decades. That’s right. 50 years. When a restaurant is around for 50 years, you know they’ve been doing something right.

According to a post on their Facebook page, The Cancun Inn in Sugar Loaf is for sale. The Campos Family, who have owned the restaurant since it opened, confirmed that the sale of the restaurant is still in progress. The good news is that in the meantime, the restaurant is still open and they are happily serving their loyal customers.

If you look at some of the comments on the Facebook page, you can really feel the love that the customers have for the restaurant and for the Campos family. Authentic Mexican food was hard to come by 50 years ago in Orange County. I know, that’s where I grew up and my first exposure to Mexican food was Jack-in-the-Box tacos. But the Cancun Inn changed that and introduced us to authentic, high-quality Mexican cuisine. They will be sorely missed.

Since they will be open until the sale, you might want to take a ride to Sugar Loaf and check out the Cancun Inn while they’re still open. And you can check out some of the cool shops and artists in town. We wish the Campos family the very best in the future and say thanks for 50 years of great food and service.

