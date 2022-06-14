A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?

Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.

With growing concerns over the safety of students and teachers, different states have considered signing a new bill.

Every situation or event that occurs that ends with injury related to schools concerns not only teachers, principles, parents, siblings, and family members but also the surrounding community.

The Texas Uvalde school shooting was one of the most recent, tragic events that occurred. After this happened, I saw posts on social media in regards to caring parents standing outside of their children's schools morning to night. Although tragedy has occurred, it's heartwarming to see friends, family, and concerned citizens come together to protect and watch over one another and their loved ones.

New York State lawmakers have recently passed a bill in the hopes to make schools safer.

Thankfully, there is action in play to keep our students, teachers, and residents safer going forward. Alyssa's Law would make contacting law enforcement in case of an emergency easier.

According to the New York State Assembly, this new law would require schools to at least consider having and installing a panic button. This silent button would put the participating school in direct contact with local law enforcement.

This would be a quick and easy response to get direct help in case of an emergency. It would also allow for easier communication from the school to first responders.

Will this bill get signed in New York State?

If New York was to sign this bill, it would then be the third state to take part in. Alyssa's Law was passed in New Jersey in 2019. Florida passed this bill in 2020. Those who agree and think that this bill is necessary to have also included that it could help a student that is in urgent need of medical attention.

Do you think that this law will get passed? Do you agree that it is needed in schools to keep students and teachers safe? Share with us below.

