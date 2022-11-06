New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews

When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.

Everybody loves good, authentic Mexican food, and the new Casa Amigos on Route 55 in LaGrangeville seems to be providing just that. Great and authentic Mexican food. It was first brought to my attention a couple of weeks ago by my friend Sharyn who said she heard that there’s a new restaurant and maybe we would check it out one of these days.

Well, it didn’t take long for her to tell me that this new restaurant is getting 5 star reviews from everybody she’s talked to, and we should definitely pay a visit soon. So, I figured I’d take a gander at the menu. Guacamole, quesadillas, tostones con acrne, nachos, Mexican street corn… yum! And that’s just the starters. They’ve got soups and salads, steak, chicken, vegetarian options, fajitas, seafood, and what somebody called the best tacos they’ve ever had,

And that’s not even the whole menu. It just goes on and on. Okay, I’m convinced. It looks like I’ll be taking a ride to LaGrangeville in the very near future. Casa Amigos is now open at 1516 Route 55 in LaGrangeville, and they’re open 7 days a week. For hours and to check out the menu, visit the Casa Amigos website.

