New COVID Strategy Aims To Keep New York Children in Classroom

A high-ranking Hudson Valley Republican supports a new strategy that aims to keep children in the classroom.

On Friday, the CDC promoted a COVID-19 practice known as "test-to-stay." The strategy aims to keep children in the classroom.

"Test-to-Stay is another valuable tool in a layered prevention strategy that includes promoting vaccination of eligible students and staff, requiring everyone age 2 and older wear a mask inside schools and facilities, keeping at least 3 feet of distance between students, screening testing, ventilation, handwashing, and staying home when sick," the CDC states.

Test-to-Stay involves routine testing when a COVID-19 case is discovered in a classroom, rather than quarantining everyone who has come into contact with that educator or student.

A person can stay in the classroom if they are without symptoms and receive two negative COVID tests.

"Additionally, CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. Adolescents ages 16 years and older can get a booster shot at least six months after a primary series. Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications," the CDC states.

More information about Test-to-Stay can be found HERE.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to fully endorse Test-to-Stay. Dutchess County was one of the first in New York to implement it.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro sent a letter to Hochul encouraging the Governor to fully support the program.

"Earlier today, we shared the letter I sent to Governor Hochul last week urging her to encourage and support broad adoption of Test of Stay for schools. Dutchess County was the first county to implement Test to Stay in partnership with local school districts – enabling students to stay in school with the unnecessary disruption of quarantine following an exposure. Supporting Dutchess’ work, Governor Hochul is endorsing this successful program and will be providing tests for schools across the state," Molinaro stated.

Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results across New York State:

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

