New Business Planned for Former Wappingers Chicken Restaurant

A former Route 9 chicken joint is expected to transform into a unique eatery.

In March we told you that Planet Wings on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls would be closing. The chicken wing chain decided to move out of the location and sell the building, leaving yet another empty storefront on Route 9.

The good news is that it doesn't look like the old Planet Wings will be vacant for long, as a new restaurant is making plans to move in.

On Wednesday night the Village of Wappingers Falls Planning Board considered a proposal to open a new SouzaFit restaurant in the building at 1546 Route 9. If you haven't heard of SouzaFit before, it may take some explaining to understand what this restaurant actually is and what customers they specifically cater to.

Founded by Felipe and Christina Souza, the restaurant chain currently has three locations in Hoboken, Newark and Mount Vernon. Felipe is a former bodybuilder who developed a unique new concept in dining for people who want to eat healthy but don't have the time to cook.

As the name implies, the restaurant is geared towards fitness with its slogan being "Eat Healthy, Live Healthy." However, this restaurant is more than just a place to stop in and grab a quick bite. SouzaFit is also a meal-prep service.

Customers can order ready-to-go meals that are prepared fresh every day. Offerings range from fully prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner to ingredients sold by the pound like grilled steak, broccoli and rice. In addition to being able to purchase prepared meals and ingredients for home, SouzaFit will also operate like a restaurant, with customers being able to stop in and enjoy a meal on-site.

Paperwork submitted to the Village of Wappingers indicates that little will be done to the current building aside from some modifications to the aesthetics. The business is seeking permission to change the red corners of the current Planet Wings building to bright green.

It's unclear when SuozaFit would open once the paperwork is finalized but of course, we'll keep you posted if we hear anything.