New York State Schools Update Bathroom Gender Rules, Pronouns

The New York State Education Department is announcing more support and legal updates for schools for transgender students.

he New York State Education Department released a framework and legal update to help schools across New York State foster create a safe, supportive, and affirming educational environment for transgender and gender-expansive students.

“All students need a safe and supportive school environment to progress academically and developmentally. By adopting the strategies outlined in this framework, schools will be better positioned to foster a more equitable educational experience that offers a level playing field that allows every student, including our transgender and gender expansive students, to have a fair chance to succeed," Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. stated.

The framework provides legal updates and best practices to promote obedience with state and federal laws concerning bullying, harassment, discrimination, and student privacy.

“Safe and supportive schools play a vital role in creating an inclusive and nurturing environment where transgender and gender-expansive students can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially," Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said.

Among the changes are honoring a student's preferred name and pronoun without requiring consent from their parents and guardians, avoiding gender stereotypes and allowing kids to use the restroom that best fits their gender identity.

Pronouns In New York Schools

Students can choose male pronouns (he/him/his/Mr.), female (she/her/hers/Ms.), or nonbinary (they/them/their/Mx., ze/zir/zim/Mx., or other gender-neutral pronouns).

All students and staff should be addressed by the name and gender pronouns they have expressed, officials say.

"Students are not required to obtain parental/guardian consent or a court-ordered name and/or gender change before being addressed by their affirmed name and pronouns," the framework states.

Restrooms In New York State Schools

The new framework states students must be allowed to use bathrooms that best fits their gender identity.

"All students desire privacy and safety when using school facilities such as changing rooms and restrooms. TGE students are entitled under Title IX and the NYS Human Rights Law to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity," the framework states. "Denying the use of restrooms or other facilities because of a person’s gender identity is a violation of NYS Human Rights Law and is unlawful discrimination."

The New York State Education Department's framework also included details about why a student might choose to use a particular restroom, regardless of gender, including:

The advisory group was comprised of over 30 from across the state. The group included representatives from New York State community agencies, advocacy and legal entities, school and community-based professionals, and NYSED counsel and Office of Student Support Services staff.

CLICK HERE to view the full framework.

