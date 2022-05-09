As the flowers are blooming in the Hudson Valley, so are local businesses more than ever. It seems that each county has a new restaurant, unique shop, or something new that will be arriving shortly.

It makes me happy to see how far we've come as a community in the past two years. I have witnessed all of these new businesses starting and being a part of their journey is amazing.

With new businesses opening in the Hudson Valley, there are more job opportunities.

With new businesses opening in the Hudson Valley, this also means more jobs for the community, new places to enjoy food and fun, and exciting shops to explore. We also get to meet people that we may have never had the chance to chat with before.

There is so much positivity happening in the Hudson Valley right now and it's exactly what we need.

Chester, NY has welcomed a new business.

Chester is located in Orange County, NY. A New York vintage shop has officially opened here in the Hudson Valley.

Sonder is known for being a local, home good shop with great vintage finds.

They have something for everyone. Merchandise for men and women, babies, and items for your home and space are all on site.

This new gift shop has brought a fun space to Chester. Their products are unique and fun.

From sunglasses to candles, clothes, and perfume, I'm sure that it'll be hard for me to leave without all of my favorite things. It's always exciting when a new business opens near existing shops and restaurants. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds and this would also be a treat for out-of-town visitors.

Click here to see their items.

Sonder

11 Main St. Chester NY 10918

Chester, NY has a rich history and a story to tell.

This village was the birthplace of everyone's favorite cream cheese brand, Philadelphia. There were also other brands that were produced in Chester such as Neufchatel, Fromage De Brie, and more.

There are other businesses to explore in this area.

Valkyrie Coffee Roasters is known for their specialty coffee and artisan pastries.

From tea to coffee, kombucha, and lattes, this is a coffee shop lover's dream come true.

Click here to see their menu.

Valkyrie Coffee Roasters

23 Main St, Chester NY 10918

Tin Barn Brewing has been a popular place to sip on a local beer in the Hudson Valley.

This local, father-daughter team has created a fun place to enjoy a beer in Orange County. On site, they have a beer, food, and live music. Click here to find out more.

Tin Barn Brewing

62 Kings Highway Bypass Chester, NY 10918

Other Hudson Valley business owners have been busy as well.

88 Charles Street Restaurant has opened under new ownership in Montgomery. In the same town, Strada Grill and Corey's Pickles had their grand opening.

A brand new French Mediterranean restaurant called Lady has also opened in Montgomery.

In Goshen, a new, European-style cafe has opened its doors, Diplomat Café. Near Chester, Monarca Cantina officially opened in Monroe.

Phoenicia Soap Co. had its grand opening in May and they are officially open to the public.

Which new business will you visit in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

