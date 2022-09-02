New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.

Upstate Taco is now open at 4293 Route 209 in Stone Ridge Monday - Saturday from 12PM - 8PM. And even though they’ve got lots of tacos to choose from, Upstate Taco also has quesa burros, salads, and appetizers like grilled corn and guacamole and chips. I found out about Upstate Taco on Facebook, and the local Ulster County Foodie Group that I’m a member of highly recommends it. Not only do they recommend the food, they also love the friendly atmosphere.

Upstate Taco was created by Mauricio and Sasha Miranda. They’ve both got extensive backgrounds in the food and restaurant industry, and they knew it was time to open something of their own. According to the Upstate Taco website, Mauricio is known for his “delicious handcrafted cocktails, his slow-cooked mole sauce, and his warm smile”. Sasha is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America right here in the Hudson Valley. Everything you need for a successful Mexican restaurant, if you ask me.

If you’re looking for great, authentic tacos and more, why not head to Stone Ridge in Ulster County and check out the new Upstate Taco? Everybody that has been there is saying great things, so it must be good. For more information and to see the menu, check out the Upstate Taco website.

