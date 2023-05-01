Things New Yorkers Should Never Plug into Power Strips

Have you ever wanted to plug something in, but the cord just didn't reach long enough? Are you reaching for a power strip or an extension cord? I recently found out that there were things about extension cords and how long you could keep things plugged in, click here for that info.

But what about a power strip? Aren't you able to plug things into one of those things and not worry about them? Or is there a limit to what you can plug into one of those things as well. What items should you never plug into a power strip?

What should you never plug into a power strip?

There are a few things that you should never plug into a power strip, think of them as appliances that have a heavy draw on your electric:

Any power tools,

Any major appliances, like your washing machine or your refrigerator

Any small appliances, like a coffee maker, blender or toaster

Don't think about plugging in something like a portable heater or a microwave either.

All of the above items will even say to you in the paperwork when you buy them, that they need to be plugged directly into a wall socket without the use of an extension cord or a power strip.

Is there anything that you can actually plug into a power strip?

You can use power strips for something that doesn't have a heavy electrical draw on it. What are those things? Things that you can plug into the power strip includes alarm clocks, the plug for your cell phone, even a lamp. Just thing the fatter the cord, the more likely it needs to be plugged directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip.

