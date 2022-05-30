Need a Reason to Like Mondays in Dutchess County? Here’s One

Most people don’t really love Mondays. The weekend is over and there is still a lot of the work week hanging over our heads. What’s to love about that? Not much. But now that the warm weather is finally here, there is a reason to like Mondays, at least here in Dutchess County.

East Fishkill Provisions Smokehaus and Deli on Old Hopewell Road in Hopewell Junction has brought back Car Show Mondays. That’s right, every Monday evening at 6PM you can head to East Fishkill Provisions to check out some very cool classic cars, and enjoy dinner specials, ice cream, and hang out with other car enthusiasts like yourself. And that’s all pretty cool for a Monday.

You don’t have to be a classic car expert to have fun at Car Show Mondays. East Fishkill Provisions Smokehaus and Deli has great food like burgers, fries, shakes, and ice cream, all made fresh right there. So the whole family can grab a bite to eat while checking out the cool cars. Even non-experts appreciate the look of a classic car. It’s a great way to kick off the week

If you’ve got a cool car that you’d like to show off, you should think about heading to East Fishkill Provisions for one of their Car Show Mondays. East Fishkill Provisions has great food any day of the week, but it’s sure nice to have something to look forward to on an otherwise sucky Monday. For more information about Car Show Mondays and East Fishkill Provisions Smokehaus and Deli, visit their website.

