Trying to Communicate With Your Pet? Attend This Hudson Valley Class

If you're a pet owner, you know that every day is about them. They truly make our lives a lot easier just by them being in it. At times, we wonder what our lives would be like without them.

There are pet owners who will say that they can communicate with their fur babies and others who believe that this isn't possible. However, if you had the chance to learn how to communicate with your pets, would you do it?

This is something that I would love to be a part of. The Wild Thornberry's was a show on Nickelodeon where the daughter had the ability to speak to animals. The family traveled across the world and they never knew of their daughter's ability to communicate with the animals that they met across the way. I always imagined my life being similar to that show.

A cat communicating class is happening in New Paltz, NY.

If you're interested in learning how to communicate with your cat then you're in the right place.

Rebecca L. Golgoski is an Intuitive Healer and is leading this informative kitty class. This will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 am-12 pm at The Living Seed in New Paltz, NY. She has taught this Communicating with Cats class twice already and is excited to be sharing her skills at The Living Seed.

What will cat owners learn at this upcoming class?

This class will help you understand how cats communicate with their human "owners". They speak to us on many different levels, some consist of physically, telepathically and vocally. Once you understand these skills then you will be able to strengthen your bond with them and can also realize their needs.

Those who attend this class will also receive a card reading.

Golgoski states that one of her favorite tools is Oracle Cards. Everyone who attends this class also gets a 1 card, Cat Wisdom Oracle Card reading.

As a reminder, there are no cats in class, only the owners who would love to learn more about their furbabies. There is a small fee of $40 for this special class and you can pay when you arrive. There is a 6 person limit so be sure to book this class if you're interested.

The Living Seed

521 Main Street (Route 299)

New Paltz, NY 12561

Are you interested in attending this class? Do you already speak to your cat? Share with us below.

