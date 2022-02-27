Highly Desirable Commercial Property for Sale in New Paltz for Under $600,000

Most towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have a retail district. Being able to buy a piece of property in one for under $600,000 is a pretty amazing find especially if that property is on a prime corner.

The idea of owning a retail property that includes parking retail and residential space with Location- Location - Location is sometimes hard to find. 19 N. Front Street in New Paltz is one of those parcels income property buyers hope to find. A corner lot on a major road plus being located on one of the Villages of New Paltz's most shoppable streets this building could be an investment gem.

New Paltz Commercial and Multifamily Property for Sale

19 North Front Street was built in 1900. It has two good size rentable apartments plus two retail spaces. All four of these spaces according to the current Zillow listing are fully rented by reliable tenants. Total it has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The upstairs apartment even has a view of Mohonk. This property is considered a commercial/multifamily building. It even has its own off-street parking.

Building For Sale In New Paltz

Located on a cute popular retail side street in the heart of the village this building is desirable for so many reasons. It is also one block from the Wallkill Rail Trail and Historic Huguenot Street. On the corner of Route 32 and North Front Street, this property has high visibility.

Own a popular corner in New Paltz that offers Residential and Retail Space