Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in Hudson Valley Hits Market

If you've got $25 million lying around you might want to consider the Hudson Valley's most expensive home.

After owning the historic estate for just two years, owner Suzy Welch is putting her Red Hook mansion back on the market. According to Bloomberg, the author and TV commentator used the massive estate as a retreat during the pandemic. Her husband, former General Electric CEO Jack Welch had just died and his widow purchased the property as a place to process her grief while staying safe from COVID-19.

Now that the pandemic is ending and Welch has accepted a teaching position in New York City, the home is being put back on the market for a whopping $25 million. If you're curious about what the most expensive house in the Hudson Valley looks like, we've got a sneak peek inside for you.

Over the past two years, the home has been restored and updated by famed interior decorator, Bunny Williams.

At 16,600 square feet, there's a lot of area to cover. From the looks of it, most of the home has been covered in very intricate wallpaper.

The home is called Steen Valetje and was originally owned by the wealthy Astor family. Related through marriage to the Roosevelts, the Astors had passed it down through generations who entertained the rich and famous at the estate, including the president and first lady.

According to the home's listing, all of the mechanical systems in the home have been completely updated including the HVAC and Internet.

While the interior of the mansion is simply breathtaking on its own, the home sits on a stunning 290 acres of riverfront property that spans both Red Hook and Rhinebeck. The land includes walking paths and cross-country skiing trails as well as a tennis court, pool and pool house.

Aside from the mansion, the grounds also include two four-bedroom guest houses, a carriage house with four apartments, a two-bedroom gatehouse, an eight-stall stable and indoor and outdoor riding rings.

Located on the Hudson River, the home also comes with permission to build up to three docks and a mooring.

The estate is listed as having 10 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

Those hoping to snoop around the mansion during an open house are out of luck. The most expensive Hudson Valley home is available to view by appointment only. However, you can take a virtual tour right now by viewing the video below.

