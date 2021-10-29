More Victims: New York Man Accused of Sexual Abuse at HV Daycare

Police think there are more victims after a Newburgh man was accused of sexually abusing someone at an unlicensed Hudson Valley daycare.

Last week, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of 40-year-old Rudy Rodriguez, aka Rudy Rodriguez Erzo, from the City of Newburgh.

Nadezhda1906

The New York State Police in conjunction with Child Protective Services in the Unit conducted the investigation leading to the arrest of Rodriguez who was charged with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

OCDA

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police allege Rodriguez sexually abused a child while working at an unlicensed daycare in the city of Newburgh. Police did not name the daycare.

Nadezhda1906

In an update, police announced they are asking anyone who may have been allegedly victimized by the Newburgh man to contact authorities:

State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Rudy Rodriguez to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the state police barracks in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

He was processed through the state police barracks in Montgomery and remanded to Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment detention then arraigned later Tuesday morning in the City Newburgh Court before City Judge Tracht.

Google

Rodriguez was released on $5,000.00 cash bail

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York