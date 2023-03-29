I am getting hungry for a burger just writing about this new burger place that is coming to Main Street in New Paltz. Many people make jokes that in New Paltz that we have too much pizza as if that is even possible so it will only be a matter of time before people start talking about too many burgers as if that could even be a real thing.

There is no argument that New Paltz has its share of restaurants. Some might say too many. It has burger places, and pizza places, there are Indian, Vegan, Greek, Vietnamese, Mexican, Italian, and Irish restaurants. Some are upscale and others are more casual dining establishments. Throw in a diner, a few breweries, and a bar or two with good pub food, and trust me I have only scratched the surface of the dining scene in New Paltz, New York.

Moonburger Adding Second Location on Main Street in New Paltz, NY

Moonburger via Facebook Moonburger via Facebook loading...

It may seem like a lot of food in one place but the truth is with the number of people looking for food in New Paltz we could always use more. After all, New Paltz is home to SUNY New Paltz and is one of the most visited towns in the Hudson Valley year-round. That could be the reason why when Moonburger posted that they are getting ready to open their new location which will be their second in the Hudson Valley, lots of folks got excited.

Back on March 22, 2023, Moonburger shared through social media that they were "Coming Soon" to New Paltz. They even have a job listing up on Indeed for people who want to get on board and work at what will be New Paltz's newest burger place. Last fall I told you about Mexicali Blue Closing in New Paltz. It was just one of 3 that closed or changed hands in 2022. Well, now we know that it will be the new Moon Burger.

Moonburger via Facebook Moonburger via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

I reached out to Moonburger to find out when we can expect to be eating their burgers and fries and have not heard back from them yet but I am confident that they will let us know the first day they will have Moonburger available on Main Street in New Paltz, in the meantime check them out in Kingston at their drive-thru location 5 Powells Lane.

Moonburger via Facebook Moonburger via Facebook loading...

Places to Get a Steak Dinner in the Hudson Valley

Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Sometimes you just want to go out for a steak and there are so many great places to do that in the Hudson Valley. Check out this Hudson Valley Steak Restaurant Trail I put together for you. It will be delicious fun to work your way from Kingston to Rhinebeck then down to Beacon and over Newburgh then back up the road to New Paltz. Delicious steaks with mouthwatering sides await you at these wonderful Hudson Valley restaurants that serve steak.

In the Mood for Mexican Try One of These Hudson Valley Restaurants