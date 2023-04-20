Back in March of this year, Moonbuger of Kingston announced that they would soon be opening a second location in Ulster County.

Moonburger chooses New Paltz, New York for its next burger stop. They were able to locate that perfect little spot on Main Street. There Kingston Restaurant is known as a Drive-thru their New Paltz store will definitely be a Walk-up.

Moonburger Opens Second Location in New Paltz, New York

Moonburger New Paltz is tucker between P & G's and Manny's Art Supply in what for years was one of New Paltz's most popular taco stops, Mexicali Blue. They closed up shop last Fall making room for the newest edition to the New Paltz burger scene.

You can officially walk up and order your first Moonburger in New Paltz on Saturday Starting at 11 AM. I am not gonna tell you what to get with it but I will suggest possibly some fries with cheese sauce along with one of their signature shakes. You can check out the full menu ahead of time at moonburger.com.

For those of you who feel that New Paltz may already have enough burger joints, this news will not necessarily send you over the moon but hey if you are ready to mix it up a bit why not try one before you decide? I am curious to try one simply because they had the guts to open up right next to the place that I think sells the Mac Daddy of burgers in New Paltz, P & G's.

It is no secret that I am a fan of the Mac Truck Burger at P & G's. I realize you may want yours without the Brussels sprouts but either way it is a hard burger to beat.

