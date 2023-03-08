Suspects Found in Terrifying Robbery at Popular Cell Phone Store

New York Police say the defendants have been taken into custody.

What happened at the AT&T Store in Monroe?

According to police, on February 28th at 7:00 pm, they received a call for a reported robbery at the AT&T store on 520 State Route 17 M in the Village of Monroe. Police say there was one sales associate at the store and they were reportedly forcibly removed from the sales floor to the back office. How scary...

More details on the robbery in Monroe, NY:

The investigation reportedly revealed that 4 suspects who were wearing all dark clothing and ski masks went into the store when it was close to closing and threatened the use of a firearm. The suspects allegedly physically restrained the victim and forced them to open to the safe. Police say they were able to empty the safe that included watches, cell phones, air pods and more.

Another shocking part is that they were able to reportedly make off with over $50,000 worth of goods.

Were the people involved in the robbery caught?

Thankfully, the Monroe Police Department worked with the Mount Vernon Police Department, New York City Police Department, Westchester County Police Department, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and New York State Police and that resulted in the arrest of :

Boubakar Toure, 22

Amadou Niono, 21

Aguibou Karambe, 20

Isaiah Graham, 20

The men were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges. The only positive part is that officers were able to recover over $40,000 worth of stolen property. Also, a big shout out to all of the law enforcement officers who helped with this case.

