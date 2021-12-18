The warm weather this week in the Hudson Valley has a lot of people thinking about summer this week. However, I can pretty much guarantee that no one is thinking about summer camp right now unless you are looking back at a memory from this past summer. But the fact of the matter is you should be thinking about summer camp for 2022.

The Mohonk Preserve has announced that summer camp is returning in 2022 and they are looking for you to sign-up as soon as possible. Mohonk's Camp Peregrine and Mountainside Adventures will both be returning next summer. Unfortunately, the Young explores program will not be offered in 2022.

Kids love something to look forward to and summer camp is something most kids enjoy. Both of the Mohonk Preserves programs are day camps for children that have multi-session with the kind of experiences only a camp in the Hudson Valley offers.

Information on Camp Peregrine at Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz

Camp Peregrine is designed to mimic the Peregrine Falcon and its habit of traveling widely. The camp offers 6 weekly sessions with each of the weeks focusing on a different topic that will have campers exploring through hikes, stream play, drawing, studying ponds, storytelling, and more. This camp is for children 7 to 10 years of age with each session being limited to 15 campers. It runs Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Information on Mountainside Adventures at Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz

Mountainside Adventures is set up as two two-week sessions. This is also a day camp but does have one sleep overnight under the stars. This camp is designed for 10 to 13-year-olds. The group size for this camp is 15 campers per session.

If you are looking to get your child on an adventure THe Mohonk Preserve's summer camp could be the perfect lifting-off point.

