Mixed Hudson Valley Forecast Bringing Rain Or Heavy Snow Thursday

A complicated weather pattern will dump heavy snow in some towns and completely ignore others on Thursday and Friday.

Hudson Valley residents will want to pay extra attention to the forecast this Thursday and Friday. A storm that is barreling down on the region has proven to be very difficult to predict. Middletown could see over a foot of snow, while Poughkeepsie may not see much of anything.

Storm Timing

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation will begin this afternoon. Orange and Sullivan counties will most likely see snow showers after 1pm. As the storm makes it's way east, Ulster and Dutchess will begin to experience precipitation. Residents will be dealing with either snow or rain until Friday afternoon, but just what kind of precipitation and how much (if any) snow accumulations will depend on where you live.

Who's Getting Snow?

The latest models indicate that the snow will be concentrated in Western Orange County, Sullivan and Western Ulster. Areas to the East will experience mostly rain. For example, Middletown, and Monticello could see over a foot of snow. Ellenville and New Paltz are expected to also get snow, but perhaps not as much. Kingston, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are currently forecast to receive mostly rain.

Icing could be a concern

Temperatures throughout the Hudson Valley will fall to just above the freezing mark overnight. While this won't matter for areas receiving mostly snow, towns getting a mix of precipitation or just rain will need to keep an eye out for any wobble in temperature that could generate black ice. As of now, those areas not receiving snow are expected to stay above freezing.

More snow on Friday before ending

All areas, regardless of whether there have been accumulations or not, could see a mix of rain and snow on Friday afternoon. Precipitation could continue into Friday night before the system completely moves out of our area overnight.

Impact on schools and roads

The storm will likely trigger early dismissals on Thursday afternoon in some areas of the Hudson Valley, especially Western Orange, Sullivan and Ulster. Expect delays and closings on Friday for those areas as well. Depending on icing conditions, even Dutchess and Eastern Orange could experience delays.

