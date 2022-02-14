13-Year-Old Kingston Boy Has Gone Missing Have You Seen Him?

Kingston Police are looking for any help the public can give in locating a missing teenager.

According to a post on the Kingston Police Departments Facebook page, 13-year-old Vaun Brown was last seen on Saturday, February 12th. Police say that Brown reportedly left his home in the Kingston area and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Brown as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. Police also said that the last time the teenager was seen by anyone he was wearing blue jeans and a red and white hoodie sweatshirt.

Detective Benny Reyes from the City of Kingston Police Department is handling all calls and emails regarding this missing person case and is asking anyone that might have any information that might be helpful in locating him or his possible whereabouts to please call him directly at 845-943-5751 or email him at breyes@kingston-ny.gov. Information can also be shared by calling the City of Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. All information collected will be kept confidential.

Here is the picture that the police posted online, take a good look at it, and while you are out in the Hudson Valley, keep your eyes open and if you happen to see him or hear anything about this case, be sure to call the police department with any and all information that might help in bringing him home.

As the investigation continues to locate Brown, as soon as the police release any more information about his whereabouts, we will update this article will any and all information provided.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only case of missing children in our area as we have twelve other active cases as of February 3, 2022.

