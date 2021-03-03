Missing Lower Hudson Valley Man Found Dead Outside Citi Field

A missing Lower Hudson Valley man was found dead outside the home of the New York Mets.

Jywan Stovall went missing from Westchester County on Jan. 27, according to friends. The 40-year-old from Elmsford was described by a friend on social media as being an African American man with brown hair and brown eyes about 5'5" and weighing 180 pounds.

"This is not like him and we are concerned," Christine Stovall wrote on Facebook after Jywan Stovall went missing.

Renata Davis posted in The Vanished & Missing Facebook group stating it was unclear what Stovall was wearing when he went missing but another friend said he was last with Stovall in Queens.

"I’m praying he safely makes it back home to his family," Renata Davis wrote on the Vanished & Missing Facebook group.

On Monday around 5 p.m., the NYPD responded to reports of an unconscious man lying face up in a puddle in the vicinity of 38th Avenue and Seaver Way, outside of Citi Field.

The man was found with no obvious signs of physical injury, WPIX reports. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, officials identified the man as Jywan Stovall of Westchester County. Stovall's cause of death is not known at this time. A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, police say. The NYPD is continuing to investigate.

