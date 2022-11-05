Metro-North Passenger Indicted for Photographing Up Woman’s Skirt

A Metro-North passenger has been indicted after officials say he was caught taking pictures up the skirt of a woman also riding on the train.

Commuting back and forth from New York City through the Hudson Valley can be hard enough. Whether it's drunk passengers getting sick on the train, rowdy sports fans or loud talkers unaware of their surroundings, Metro-North can sometimes be a very unpleasant way to travel.

But having to be worried about a sexual predator taking seedy photographs of your body without your knowledge is something that no one should ever have to deal with. Unfortunately, that's exactly what prosecutors say a man did on a train traveling through the Hudson Valley.

Commuters Navigate Mass Transit During Rush Hour Amid Coronavirus Threat Getty Images loading...

The alleged incident happened on board a late-night Metro-North train. According to reports, a woman and her friend were traveling out of Grand Central Terminal just before 11:30 pm on September 23, 2021. That's when Majid Hedayati allegedly began photographing the victim under her skirt with his cell phone.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the victim’s friend, who was sitting directly next to Hedayati, noticed the man using his phone to take pictures of the woman without her knowledge. She confronted the 67-year-old train passenger and quickly reported him to a conductor.

Commuters Navigate Mass Transit During Rush Hour Amid Coronavirus Threat Getty Images loading...

Hedayati was arrested by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police at Grand Central Station a few weeks later after police launched an investigation into the incident. On Monday, October 31 Hedayati was indicted for Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, which is a felony. The case is being prosecuted by the Sex Crimes Bureau and Special Prosecutions Division.

All Aboard! Take a Scenic Train Ride Through the Southern Adirondacks All aboard! Take a beautiful scenic trip on the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway. This train line was originally built in 1864 by the Adirondack Company. The line was refurbished and begins at the Corinth Station and runs through the Southern Adirondacks region. The standard coach is a historic locomotive that was first built in 1943. Passengers can ride in first class, standard coach, or the open-air seating car that features picnic tables. This train runs on Saturdays and Sundays. Each scenic ride is ninety minutes. There are themed rides too including fall train tours.