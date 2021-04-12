Memories from when DMX Brought Down Poughkeepsie

DMX was no stranger to the Hudson Valley. Did you ever see the rapper perform locally?

I really regret not going to a local DMX show. They look like they were a great time.

Three letters dominated the rap industry in the late 1990's and early 2000's. DMX brought a unique sound to hip hop. The Grammy nominee was also in a number of films like Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Romeo Must Die.

If you were in middle school or high school about 20 years ago then you most likely have some memory with the rapper. His songs were probably even blasted at your school dances.

Credit: Chuck Merrihew

It has been reported that DMX passed away today in a lower Hudson Valley hospital. Here are some photos of the last time he performed in Poughkeepsie. Earl Simmons was admitted into the hospital last week from complications following an apparent drug overdose. DMX was admitted to the White Plains Hospital in Westchester County. Not many people outside of the Hudson Valley were aware of his roots in the area. Simmons was born in Mount Vernon, New York. DMX performed near the Hudson Valley on several occasions. Did you ever get a chance to see him perform? If not do you wish you had now?

He even played a very discrete show at the Stone Rose Steakhouse in the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights in 2019 after reportedly eating a massive steak dinner.

Below are some photos and videos that were captured when DMX played at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, New York.

If you have any photos feel free to share them with us.

Credit: Chuck Merrihew

