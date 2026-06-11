Luckiest Store In New York Just Did It Again

Lady Luck returned to a store in the Hudson Valley that's been called the "luckiest store" in New York State.

The New York Lottery confirmed that a $4 million winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley

MEGA MILLIONS Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

Jackie Corley/ayzek Jackie Corley/ayzek loading...

The second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the June 9th Mega Millions drawing. The life-changing ticket matched the first five numbers (05, 15, 22, 33, 37) but missed the Mega Ball (02) during the Tuesday, June 9 drawing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The standard $1 million second-prize payout automatically multiplied to $4 million because the ticket included a randomly assigned 4X Mega Multiplier.

Sold At Smokes 4 Less In Newburgh

Google Google loading...

The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.

In the past, the store in Orange County has produced countless winner. The Newburgh Smokes 4 Less has been called the "luckiest" store in New York State because it has produced so many recent winning tickets.

Mega Million Numbers That Win Big Most Often

It's unclear who purchased the winning ticket. Winners have one year to come forward to claim their prize.

There was no grand-prize winner for the Tuesday, June 9 drawing. Because no ticket matched all six numbers, the grand prize has rolled over.

The jackpot for the next drawing, set for Friday, June 12, is estimated to be $413 million.

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery While lottery games are mostly about luck, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Here are the Luckiest Lottery Numbers Ever:

Here are the Luckiest Lottery Numbers Ever: Will they be lucky for you? You can't know unless you play. Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

The largest lottery jackpots in US history