Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.

If you love old cars, especially those from the Great Gatsby era, you’ll definitely want to head to A Gathering of Old Cars, being held this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11AM - 4PM at the Staatsburgh State Historic Site (Mills Mansion), 75 Mills Mansion Drive. A beautiful setting for some of the most beautiful automobiles of the past.

A Gathering of Old Cars is one of the most popular events held at the Mansion, and if you head there this Sunday you’ll see why. You’ll be able to see classic cars in a Great Gatsby setting during peak leaf peeping season. And if you get hungry, delicious food from local vendors will be available to purchase. Pack up the family, enjoy a beautiful fall Sunday in Dutchess County, and check out what is going to surely be one of the last car shows of the season.

To find out more information about A Gathering of Old Cars this Sunday, and other events at Mills Mansion Staatsburgh State Historic Site, visit their website. While you're there, you can learn the history of the site, and find out about opportunities to donate and help support the Mansion.

