When I’m scoping out tag sales and estate sales to attend in the Hudson Valley, I always pay attention to the neighborhood and the house. If it’s an old and historic house, there is a good chance that the owner has collections that someone like me could appreciate. Because I also live in an old house and love to collect old things.

What if I told you that one of the best collections ever was going to be on sale right here in the Hudson Valley this weekend? It’s true. Anyone who has seen any of Martha Stewart’s television shows has also seen her house and her beautiful collections.

Yes, I said Martha Stewart, and she is having her first ever tag sale of her own collections and it’s right here in the Hudson Valley. It’s the lower Hudson Valley, but what’re a few extra miles to get your hands on some beautiful things for your own home? We’re talking tableware, linens, furniture, art, and a whole lot more.

Here’s the scoop. Martha’s Great American Tag sale will be held in Katonah this Saturday, April 23 from 10 AM - 5 PM and Sunday, April 24 from 9 AM - 5 PM. But there is a catch. You’ll need to buy a ticket to get in. And it’s not cheap. For the best and earliest time slots on Saturday, tickets are $250. On Sunday, for a one-hour time slot, ticket prices drop to $25. I’m beginning to think this sale may be too expensive for me, but what a great opportunity for someone.

And there’s more good news. Martha’s celebrity friends will also have stuff for sale at the estate sale. Want all the information about Martha Stewart’s first-ever estate sale? You can get all the details, including ticket and parking information, by visiting marthastewart.com.

