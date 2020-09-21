Mark Ruffalo Wins Emmy Award For Hudson Valley Made HBO Series

Actor Mark Ruffalo took home an Emmy for the limited series "I Know This Much Is True", which was made in the Hudson Valley.

The critically acclaimed series was filmed in the Hudson Valley from March through October of 2019 according to the Hudson Valley Commission. Ruffalo plays the twin Birdsey brothers and the story revolves around Dominicks' struggle to save his brother Thomas from the throes of mental illness while discovering more about his family's past. The production was shut down in the midst of filming so Ruffalo could gain weight to play the role of Thomas.

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the story is based on the novel by Wally Lamb. The star-studded cast includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Juliette Lewis along with thousands of extras who were mainly hired from the Hudson Valley pool of talent.

Ruffalo accepted the award from his Sullivan County home which he stated was on Native American land. He sited challenges filming in the area but thanked the cast and crew for getting him through the experience. He made an impassioned plea to those with privilege to help those who are less fortunate. His full speech can be viewed below.